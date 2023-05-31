Two people injured in Wednesday wreck on Route 307 Published 4:40 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

RICE – Two drivers were transported due to injuries after a car accident late Wednesday morning.

At 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, a two-vehicle accident was reported in the middle of the Route 307 and Route 460 intersection in Rice.

According to Fire Chief Daniel Clark with the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department, he and his team were called to assist the Rice Volunteer Fire Department with the wreck as it was in their territory.

Once they arrived at the site of the accident, both drivers were treated by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on the scene. One driver was transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital and the other driver was airlifted by Medflight

At this time, the cause of this wreck is not known and the Virginia State Police are investigating what the cause might be. According to Clark, Fire and EMS were on the scene to take care of the two injured in the collision and did not have the opportunity to study and see what the cause may have been. However, Clark did report that the two vehicles were in the center of the intersection when they made impact.

“The road was back open not too long afterward,” said Clark.