Trents Mill News: Sending out thoughts and prayers Published 5:11 am Friday, May 5, 2023

First off this week, we want to encourage several folks to heal up after recent troubles.

We send out wishes for a very speedy recovery to Pastor Jim Lough. Even though he’s in West Virginia now, he was formerly of Cumberland. Pastor Lough recently had a partial knee replacement, but is said to be doing alright as of this writing.

And we also wish a very speedy recovery to family member Roy Midkiff of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. Roy recently had a pacemaker implanted, but is said to be doing well.

We also want to give our sympathy to the Snoddy family of Arvonia. Ailene Snoddy, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23. She will be greatly missed by all.

Looking at some upcoming events in the area, there will be a homecoming to attend this coming weekend. Brown’s Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn, will hold their annual homecoming services on Sunday, May 7. The day begins with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Mitch Crinkenburger will deliver the morning message, with lunch following in the church fellowship hall.

Just one day after that, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, May 8. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Smyrna United Methodist Church, located at 3377 South James Madison Highway in the Sheppards area of Buckingham County. Following the meal, gospel music soloist Denise Hill from Maranatha Baptist Church in Farmville will be featured during the program.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, May 21. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Finally today, it’s time to send out birthday wishes. Happy birthday to Carol Luke, who celebrates on Friday, May 5; Tina Anderson of Henrico, who celebrates on Saturday, May 6 and Claire Landis of Farmville and Ginger Guthrie of Dillwyn, who both have birthdays on Sunday, May 7. Looking a little further ahead, Cheyenne Gentry of Powhatan and Blake Waycaster of Cumberland both have birthdays on Wednesday, May 10, while Carol Swink of Farmville celebrates on Thursday, May 11.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.