Trent’s Mill News: Let’s talk a bit about Mother’s Day Published 3:03 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

We say Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms everywhere. Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend, on Sunday, May 14.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, May 21. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Also, mark it on your calendar. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 12. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn. There will be a meal and all members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish.

For further information about the meeting or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Also today, our sympathy goes out to the Davis family of New Canton. Sarah Gormus Davis, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 3. She will be greatly missed by all.

Finally today, we send happy birthday wishes to several local residents. Winnie Brown of Dillwyn celebrates on Friday, May 12. Patsy Miles of Cumberland celebrates on Monday, May 15 and Dean Catlett of New Canton will have his birthday also on Monday, May 15.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.