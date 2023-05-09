Renovations almost complete for Arvonia fire department Published 12:59 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

After years of planning and months of construction, the Arvonia Fire Department is almost finished with its firehouse expansion.

The small firehouse on Arvon Road in Arvonia was in need of an upgrade as the original building was constructed in the 1960s. Construction started in November 2022 to expand and remodel the firehouse to provide the needed space to efficiently get work done.

“We should be finished in the next month or two,” said Clint Toney, vice president of the Arvonia Volunteer Fire Department. “Right now, we just have some loose ends to tie up.”

The project officially broke ground last fall to start construction, but this project has been in the works for the past few years. The department has met with contractors and designers to make sure they have the best setup in place to best serve the Arvonia area.

According to Toney, the original building wasn’t big enough to accommodate multiple modern-day trucks. All the trucks had to enter and leave the same door which caused backups and delayed response times. Now, the new addition has four doors allowing the trucks to come and go as needed.

Along with the much larger truck bay, the project includes a kitchen, meeting room and a day room. There is also some extra room left over that can be converted into sleepers in the future if the need ever arises down the road. The original part was also remodeled to match and flow nicely with the new addition.

“Now we have more room for training and meetings we can hold in a more conductive fashion,” said Toney.

Toney wanted to extend a thank you to the community for its support in making this project possible. Through multiple fundraisers and generous donations, the Arvonia Volunteer Fire Department now has the space they need to serve the community.