Local departments deal with early morning fire on Green Bay Road Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

GREEN BAY – The sirens drew attention and questions from residents, especially due to the time of day. People wondered what had firefighters out so early. The answer was a barn fire. A Wednesday morning fire on Green Bay Road brought local departments together to save as much as they could from the burning structure.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, local fire departments responded to a barn fire on the road. Unfortunately, the situation wasn’t helped by what was being stored inside. Stacks and stacks of hay bales provided natural fuel for the fire.

According to Fire Chief Daniel Clark of the Farmville Fire Department, the barn was already fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. Most of the structure at that point had fallen in on itself. Putting out the fire was a group effort as several departments answered the call including Hampden Sydney Volunteer Fire Department, Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department and Rice Volunteer Fire Department.

The Department of Forestry also came to help with a bulldozer to help move some of the bales of hay out of the structure and try to save as much as they can. Even though the fire is out, the rescued hay is still smoldering.

“There is still soldering coming up from the hay,” said Clark. “Anyone driving by will see the smoke and could see it for the next day or so.”

Fortunately, no one was injured in the Green Bay Road fire. However, along with the hay, there was a boat and vehicle stored in the barn that were completely lost as a result of the blaze.

According to Clark, the cause of this fire remains unknown at this time.