Early Voting begins: What to know about Prince Edward primaries Published 10:19 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

FARMVILLE – The June primaries are around the corner, with polls open for early voting. But which areas are holding primaries and which ones chose different options?

The June primary elections will take place on Tuesday, June 20 for 66 of 133 cities and counties in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. This will include Prince Edward County, but Cumberland and Buckingham Counties are among the counties not holding primary elections this time. As we mentioned earlier this week, Republicans already had a convention to choose a candidate for Senate District 10.

For those looking to beat the Election Day crowd, Prince Edward County will start early voting on Friday, May 5 at the Prince Edward County Courthouse Voter Registration & Elections Office, 124 N. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Farmville.

Voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 14, not including Monday, May 29 when the office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. Those who need to vote on the weekend can do so from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the elections office. Those coming in to vote need to make sure to bring a form of valid identification.

No early voting for Lockett

Those living in the Lockett District do not have a primary election this June primary so residents do not need to come out and vote this time.

“District 2, which is the Lockett District, will not have an election this time,” said Lynette Wright. She serves as registrar for Prince Edward County. “The other predicts will and we will have it posted to remind Lockett residents.”

Voters interested in mail absentee voting, the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail and applications must be received in the Prince Edward Voter Registration and Elections Office by 5 p.m. Friday, June 9. Ballots can be dropped off at the office during regular business hours. Those who change their mind and choose to vote in person must bring the ballot when they come to vote.

Anyone who needs to register or check if they are registered to vote can call the registrar’s office or stop by before voting. The last day to register or change any information will be Tuesday, May 30. Residents do not need to re-register if their information remains the same.

For more information and sample ballots for each district, just click here.