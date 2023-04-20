Watch out for new lawn service scam Published 9:05 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Storm damage can be a big enough inconvenience on its own, but residents in Farmville and the surrounding area should also keep an eye out for a new scam.

Recent storms and high winds have made a mess of many yards with fallen limbs and trees. Some homes have had solicitors come up and offer their services at just the right time. The situation seems too good to be true, and with most scams what seems too good to be true often is. Neighboring areas have reported that individuals are coming to homes and offering cleanup services. However, once they get paid in advance, they leave without doing the work they promised.

As we’re still in the middle of spring, more storms are likely on their way. Sam Bowles with the Farmville Police Department has a few tips to make sure folks don’t fall victim to one of these scams next time a storm rolls through.

Email newsletter signup

First, the best way to prevent this is by not paying for any cleanup up-front. Bowles said residents should inform those offering the work that they will be paid once the work is completed.

When approached for work like this, folks should also get as much information as possible from the solicitors as well. Residents should check if these solicitors have a legitimate business and find out their company name and if they are licensed. Folks can also check with the Better Business Bureau and see if they have any complaints against them as well.

“To avoid this altogether, using a reputable, already established company can avoid this hassle as well,” said Bowles. “Look up information for companies that do this type of work and utilize them instead.”

While the weather is still nice, folks can plan ahead for how they want to clean up their yard when the time comes. This can be done by doing research on local yard service companies or paying an individual they already know and trust to do the job.