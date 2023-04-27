Trents Mill News: Who loves a fifth Sunday singing? Published 12:06 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Now who loves a good singing? Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will host its “Fifth Sunday Sing” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. Gospel music group Second Time Around will provide the music.

There will be a homecoming to attend in just over a week. Brown’s Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn, will hold their annual homecoming services on Sunday, May 7. The day begins with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Mitch Crinkenburger will deliver the morning message, with lunch following in the church fellowship hall.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, May 8. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Smyrna United Methodist Church, located at 3377 South James Madison Highway in Farmville. Following the meal, gospel music soloist Denise Hill from Maranatha Baptist Church in Farmville will be featured during the program.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, May 21. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Our sympathy and prayers go out to the Whorley family of Dillwyn and the Swan family, also of Dillwyn. Kate Taylor Whorley, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 22. She will be greatly missed by all.

We send special anniversary wishes to Virgil and Annette Lowe of Appomattox, as they celebrate on Friday, April 28.

Finally, happy birthday wishes go out this week to Barbara Dunn of Dillwyn, as she celebrates on Monday, May 1 and Tempy Davenport, also of Dillwyn, who celebrates on Tuesday, May 2.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.