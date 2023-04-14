Trent’s Mill News: Let’s talk about food Published 11:17 am Friday, April 14, 2023

We start today talking about food. On Thursday, April 27, the Rotary Club will hold its annual Taste of Farmville at the Fireman’s Sport Arena, 1328 Zion Hill Road. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. For tickets, go to any Rotarian or visit Citizens Bank, Benchmark Bank or Piedmont Real Estate. There will be two serving sessions, first at 5 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m.

Now who loves a good singing? Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will host its “5th Sunday Sing” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. Gospel music group Second Time Around will provide the music.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, May 8. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Smyrna United Methodist Church, located at 3377 South James Madison Highway in Farmville.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the May program. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, May 21. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Finally today, happy birthday wishes go out this week to Hannah Sprouse of Buckingham, who celebrates on Monday, April 17. Also, happy birthday to Jackie Ponton of Buckingham, whose birthday is on Tuesday, April 18 and Lewis Johnson of Fork Union, who celebrates on Wednesday, April 20.

And we wrap up by sending special happy anniversary wishes to Billy and Marie Adams of Farmville, who celebrate on Tuesday, April 18.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.