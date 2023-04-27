Stabbing still under investigation Published 9:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

A personal dispute led to a public fallout last Wednesday. The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office reported that a stabbing took place in the late morning hours on Wednesday, April 19. That happened at the Lucky Convenience Store, located at 16042 N. James Madison Hwy. in Dillwyn.

According to First Sergeant David Moody with the Buckingham Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing took place sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon at the convenience store. The two parties involved had gotten into verbal altercations in the past and this attack stemmed from a personal dispute.

The incident is still under investigation. The parties involved have been identified but charges and arrests are still pending during the investigation. There is no threat to the public at this time regarding the incident.