Farmville Police Department asks for help in finding fugitive Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

FARMVILLE – The Farmville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Samuel Lee Rushing. He is wanted after evading a lawful traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Rushing is a 46 year old black male who is 5 foot 2 inches and 128 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and is believed to have a beard. The current mugshot on file of Rushing that the department shared is from 2009, so citizens are advised that he will now look older.

Rushing is also wanted for felonious eluding of police, possession of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of a firearm while in possession of certain controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license.

According to Sam Bowles, spokesperson for the Farmville Police Department, the department hopes to spread the word to see if anyone has any information of the whereabouts of Rushing. The information is currently shared on the Farmville police Facebook page for Wanted Wednesday.

“We’re trying to reach out to citizens and see if they have any information,” said Bowles.

Anyone with information should reach out to Farmville police at 434-392-3332. The department advises that citizens do not take any police action themselves other than contacting the Farmville Police to handle it. Citizens should never attempt to confront anyone believed to be wanted.