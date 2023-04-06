Buckingham County Property Transfers for September 2022 Published 5:11 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of September. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Auto Owners Company to Richard C. Venturella; et al, 6.80 AC, Curdsville District. $380,000.

• Marvin L. Ayers; et al to Caroline O. Ayers. Deed Gift.

• Kathleen M. Barrett to Williams Ray Hanley Jr.; et al, 15 AC, .15 AC, Marshall District. $240,000.

• Ryan M. Bates; et al to Kieu Xuan Dang; et al, 4.50 AC, .67 AC, Marshall District. $279,900.

• Charles W. Benoff to Terry L. Weaver; et al, 40.26 AC, 23.95 AC, Curdsville District. $200,000.

• Carla D. Booker to Mark Wilson, 1.495 AC. $166,500.

• Amanda S. Brandt; et al to Rosa M. Hatfield; et al. Deed Gift.

• Yvonne Jones Brown; et al to Stephen D. Reinhardt, 20.672 AC, Slate River District. $55,000.

• Lou Atkin Burgess to Kaitlyn S. Spain; et vir, 32.63 AC, James river District. $395,000.

• Calvin B Jones LLC to Southern Pyle Lumber LLC, 8.5 AC, 1.3 AC, Town of Dillwyn, Curdsville District. $450,000.

• CMH Homes INC to Ashley Jones, 11.069 AC, Slate River District. $305,676.

• CMH Homes INC to Jeremy Ray Vest; et ux, 2.337 AC, Slate River District. $307,929.31.

• Deborah E. Cooper to Marcos Albay, 8.93 AC, Slate River District. $35,000.

• Montie C. Duncan to Thomas F. Hoffman; et ux, .793 AC, Slate River. $2,000.

• John Bruce Dunevant to Nancy Rebecca Denevan Lesueur. Deed Gift.

• Emma M. Forbes to Garrett Mason Jr., 2 AC, Maysville District. $3,500.

• Mary Helen G Gowin to Mattie Kish Heslip. Deed Gift.

• Michael Clinton Hamby to Michael Clinton Hamby; et al. Deed Gift.

• Ladasha M. Harris; et al to Madasha M. Harris; et al. Deed Gift.

• Robert K. Hitchcock; et ux to Robert K. Hitchcock; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Ron D. Hudgins; et al to Sara Hope Mayo; et al. Deed Gift.

• Patrick V. Jones; et ux to Emad Hanna, 44.96 AC, Curdsville District. $90,900.

• Kelly Lane; et vir to Eddie Spencer; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Geoffrey T. Lesueur; exec et a to Geoffrey T. Lesueur; et al, 2.00 AC, Marshall District. $16,000.

• Lofton Leasing LLC to Kierside II LLC. Deed Gift.

• Mary M. Logan-Wilson; et vir to Mary M. Logan Wilson Deed Gift.

• R Shane Marshall to M3 Properties LLC. Deed Gift.

• Mark James Maxey; et ux to Matthew James Maxey. Deed Gift.

• Robert S. Maxey III to Robert S. Maxey III; et al. Deed Gift.

• Norma Cruz Melo; et al to Roel D. Cruz. Deed Gift.

• Stephen M. Melton; et ux to Jonathan David Toder; et ux, 27.87 AC, Maysville District. $270,000.

• Monticello Forest LLC to RMA Enterprises INC, 758 AC, Marshall District. $1,299,000.

• James M. O’Brien to Danielle Marie Leahy, 2.096 AC, Slate River District. $218,000.

• James G. O’Bryant to RMA Enterprises, 29.53 AC, Marshall District. $130,000.

• Christopher Padberg; et al to Goldilocks LLC, 1.324 AC, Marshall District. $69,000.

• Scott L. Page; et al to Gavin T. Lee, 2.78 AC, Curdsville District. $252,000.

• D Duane Powers; et al to D Duane Powers; et al, .4 AC, Curdsville District. $.00.

• Maria Roberts to Steven W. Coulon; et al, 3.537 Ac, James River District. $135,000.

• Trenton C. Ruckert to Tyler D. Smith; et al, 2.50 AC, Curdsville District. $199,900.

• S.J. Conner and Sons INC to Robert J. Cissell; et ux , 2.27 AC, Maysville District. $22,500.

• Samuel I. White PC; sub tr to Lofton Leasing LLC, 4.71 AC, Maysville District. $128,000.

• Allison M. Savage to Brandon Craig; et al, 4.70 AC, James River District. $110,000.

• Stephanie Senger; et al to Jo Ann Judy; et al, 1.07 AC, Maysville District. $260,000.

• William M. Shaw to Beverly Joanne Farmer, .70 AC, Marshall District. $28,300.

• Alan W. Smith; at al to James E. Toscano; et al, 10.00 AC, Marshall District. $40,000.

• Robert Harold Snoddy Jr. to R Joseph Snoddy, 10 AC. $250,000.

• Willard M. Spurlock; et ux to Heather A. Woodson, .265 AC, Town of Dillwyn, Curdsville District. $2,000.

• Keith G. Steger; et al to Keith Garrett Steger; et al. Deed Gift.

• Keith Garrett Steger to Keith Garrett Steger; et al. Deed Gift.

• James P. Ulmer; et ux to Richard B. Gordon, 29.36 AC, Francisco District. $82,000.

• Macy O. Welsh to Jerry Edward Ownby II, 7.077 AC, Curdville District. $17,000.

• Charles E. White to Jessie Jenne, .936 Ac, 16/25th of an AC, Marshall District. $85,000.

• Paul Brian Wikstrom; et al to Maynard Stephen Stinson; et a, 4.271 AC, James River District. $37,000.

• Henry E. Wood; et al to Christine Elizabeth-Ja Slater, 6.539 AC, 11.582 AC, Marshall District. $88,000.

• Vernon L. Wooten; et al to Walter A. Wooten, 11.07 AC, Maysville District. $10,000.