Trents Mill News: Easter services spring up around area Published 6:10 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

First off, we give a welcome home to Linda Miles of Cumberland, who spent Tuesday, March 21 through Tuesday, March 28 as a patient at Centra Southside Community Hospital. She is said to be doing better as of this writing.

The 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will hold a bluegrass music concert featuring Russell Moore and 111rd Tyme Out on Sunday, April 2. That’ll be at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Ave. This will be their final bluegrass concert of the year.

Tickets in advance will be $20 and $25 at the door, with children 5 and under getting in free. You can buy tickets in advance at Wilkes Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Taylor Forbes Equipment Co. in Farmville, at Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn, Napa Auto Parts in Cumberland and McBride Blackburn Opticians in Lynchburg. If you’re making out a check, please make it payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox, VA 24522. You can also buy tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com.

With the end of the month soon coming up, it’s almost Easter. And we’ve got plenty of local events to celebrate the holiday.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will be hosting Good Friday services at 7 p.m. on April 7. The church will then hold Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall at 7:15 a.m. Sunday School will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the morning worship service at 11 a.m.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton will also host special Easter weekend services. On Saturday, April 8, beginning at noon, there will be an Easter Egg hunt with an appearance of the Easter Bunny. There will be pictures taken and food will be served.

One day later, on Easter Sunday, Buckingham Baptist will hold their Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall. There will be no Sunday School or worship service this time.

Meanwhile, Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host their own special Easter events. That starts with a service on Good Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, April 8, the church will hold an Easter Egg Hunt, with lunch following soon after.

On Sunday, April 9, Cedar Baptist will hold Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at 7 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. Then at 8 a.m., the church will present their Easter cantata. There will be no Sunday School or morning worship to follow.

Over at Browns Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn, the church will hold Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, followed by breakfast in the church fellowship hall at 7:30 a.m. and morning worship at 8:30 a.m.

Our final set of Easter services to mention, at Tar Wallet Baptist Church, begin Saturday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an Easter Egg hunt, games and activities during that time, along with a free hot dog lunch. Then on Easter Sunday, Sunrise Service begins at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast in the church fellowship hall and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., with morning worship at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, April 10. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Hatcher Baptist Church, located at 5 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the April program, with the annual optional flower plant exchange. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

We mentioned Mt. Zion Baptist Church before, but we have one more event from the congregation to mention. The church will host its “5th Sunday Sing” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. Gospel music group Second Time Around will provide the music.

There’s one more note to mention, as the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Community Meeting for April has been canceled.

And finally this week, we send out birthday wishes to two people. Debbie England of Dillwyn celebrates on Friday, March 31 and David Hawks of Cumberland celebrates on Sunday, April 2.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.