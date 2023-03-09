Trents Mill News: Daylight Saving returns this weekend Published 8:21 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Early this coming Sunday, we’ll all move clocks ahead one hour, as Daylight Saving Time begins. This year, the change happens on Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. Clocks, phones, and all other devices will move forward to 3 a.m.

This all means a later sunrise and a later sunset, stretching daylight hours a bit. This means that while the sunset on March 11 will be at 6:13 p.m., the next day, sunset will be at 7:13 p.m. The same idea follows with sunrise, which will be at 6:27 a.m. on March 11, and 7:25 a.m. on the 12th.

Following March 12, the days will keep getting longer until the longest day of the year. That’s June 21, the summer solstice.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will hold their regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Saturday, March 11. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church, located at 26599 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the March program. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

The 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will hold a bluegrass music concert featuring Dailey and Vincent on Sunday, March 12. That’ll be at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance will be $25 and $30 at the door, with children 5 and under getting in free. You can buy tickets in advance at Wilkes Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Taylor Forbes Equipment Co. in Farmville, at Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn, Napa Auto Parts in Cumberland and McBride Blackburn Opticians in Lynchburg. If you’re making out a check, please make it payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox, VA 24522. You can also buy tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

The Virginia Catfish Festival returns to the Farmville Sports Arena on Saturday, March 25. The 33rd edition of the festival will have doors open at 3:30 p.m., with a meal served from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. There will be entertainment by “DJ Blande” of Powhatan. Also, Herb Cottage of Blackstone will cater the event, including food like catfish, chicken tenders, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and drinks.

Admission is $30 per person, which should be purchased on or before Monday, March 20. Children under 10 get in free, accompanied by a parent. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets available at various locations or by calling Llewellyn Metal Works. Inc. at 434-392-6173, Barry Miles at 804-492-5806 or 434-315-4181, Arnold (Pepper) Irving Jr. at 434-645-9215 or E & R Honey Farms, Inc. at 804-721-5325. All proceeds from the festival will benefit Shriners Hospital For Children.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Elaine Myers of Richmond, who celebrates on Sunday, March 12.

A very special belated happy birthday wish goes out this week to Annie Mae Wharam, who celebrated on Thursday, March 9.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.