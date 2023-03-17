Trents Mill News: Catfish Festival coming up Published 4:27 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Virginia Catfish Festival returns to the Farmville Sports Arena on Saturday, March 25. The 33rd edition of the festival will have doors open at 3:30 p.m., with a meal served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. There will be entertainment by “DJ Blande” of Powhatan. Also, Herb Cottage of Blackstone will cater the event, including food like catfish, chicken tenders, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and drinks.

Admission is $30 per person, which should be purchased on or before Monday, March 20. Children under 10 get in free, accompanied by a parent. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets available at various locations or by calling Llewellyn Metal Works. Inc. at (434) 392-6173, Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181, Arnold (Pepper) Irving Jr. at (434) 645-9215 or E & R Honey Farms, Inc. at (804) 721-5325. All proceeds from the festival will benefit Shriners Hospital For Children.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold its regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Monday, April 10. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Hatcher Baptist Church, located at 5 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn.

Email newsletter signup

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the April program, with the annual optional flower plant exchange. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

There’s one reminder to mention about this weekend. The 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will hold a bluegrass music concert featuring Dailey and Vincent on Sunday, March 12. That’ll be at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance will be $25 and $30 at the door, with children 5 and under getting in free. You can buy tickets in advance at Wilkes Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Taylor Forbes Equipment Co. in Farmville, at Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn, Napa Auto Parts in Cumberland and McBride Blackburn Opticians in Lynchburg. If you’re making out a check, please make it payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox, VA 24522. You can also buy tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at the Luther P. Jackson School, located at 1874 Anderson Highway in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

And finally, we close this week with a few birthdays to mention. Larry Boyles of Dillwyn and Savannah Dickson of Cumberland both celebrate on Sunday, March 19. And on Friday, March 17, I will turn 87 years young.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.