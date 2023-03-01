Plank Road accident leaves one injured, vehicle totaled

Published 11:36 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Rachel Austin

Plank Road

FARMVILLE – The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department responded to an accident on Tuesday, Feb. 28, on Plank Road in Farmville. 

According to a member of the department, they received the call at 11:58 a.m. and responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident. A young woman had driven off the road and flipped her vehicle into a ditch. 

Due to the deployment of the airbags, the woman was treated on scene for her injuries. According to the department, she did not need to be transported to a hospital and was only treated on the scene. 

Email newsletter signup

After waiting for a wrecker to come pull out the vehicle, Plank Road was clear and open to usual traffic.

More News

Breaking the color barrier: Offering a small apology

Avian flu cases found in region

earth shake

News Briefs for Wednesday, March 1: Did you feel the earth shake?

Buckingham County High

Buckingham County High student juggles classes and a crown

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections