Plank Road accident leaves one injured, vehicle totaled Published 11:36 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

FARMVILLE – The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department responded to an accident on Tuesday, Feb. 28, on Plank Road in Farmville.

According to a member of the department, they received the call at 11:58 a.m. and responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident. A young woman had driven off the road and flipped her vehicle into a ditch.

Due to the deployment of the airbags, the woman was treated on scene for her injuries. According to the department, she did not need to be transported to a hospital and was only treated on the scene.

After waiting for a wrecker to come pull out the vehicle, Plank Road was clear and open to usual traffic.