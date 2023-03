Book Club hears from local author Published 9:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Third Thursday Book Club held its February meeting at the home of Helen Smith on Feb. 16. Jerry Todt, author of the book “Maple Valley Christmas”, was the speaker. Todt explained how his book became a tv movie this past year on the Hallmark Channel. He also talked about his latest project, which will be a movie about Christmas in Farmville. Pictured are Jerry Todt, left, and Helen Smith.