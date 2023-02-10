Trent’s Mill News: Valentine’s Day dinner coming up Published 12:58 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Are you ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will be holding a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11. The dinner will start at 5 p.m., followed by a version of the Newlywed Game. If you have been married for years or recently married, contact Pastor Alan Gough and let him know you want to play. You can call him at (434) 390-2211. And if you’ve got children, they’re welcome too. There will be fun and games for children of all ages to take part in.

And now, let’s talk about some upcoming events. The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update. For more information call Tony at 434-660-7101.

Barry & Linda Miles of Cumberland visited the home of Ailene Snoddy of Arvonia on Friday, Feb. 5. A nice visit was noted.

We’ve also got a reminder to mention. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, turns 35 this year. Due to circumstances beyond their control, the first scheduled meeting back on Saturday, Jan. 14 had to be postponed. Instead, it’ll be held now on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. That’ll be at Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 4745 James Madison Highway in Fork Union.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the annual business meeting. Meanwhile, the group’s board of directors meeting has also been rescheduled. Originally set for Monday, Jan. 9, it will now take place at noon on Monday, Feb. 6. That will be in the meeting room of the Buckingham County Public Library, where the board will make plans for the 2023 year.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

We’re crossing over to Appomattox County for one brief mention here. The 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will hold a bluegrass music concert featuring Dailey and Vincent on Sunday, March 12. That’ll be at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance will be $25 and $30 at the door, with children 5 and under getting in free. You can buy tickets in advance at Wilkes Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Taylor Forbes Equipment Co. in Farmville, at Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn, Napa Auto Parts in Cumberland and McBride Blackburn Opticians in Lynchburg. If you’re making out a check, please make it payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox VA 24522. You can also buy tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

We offer happy anniversary wishes this week to two very special couples. Wayne and Temple Davenport of Dillwyn celebrate on Monday, Feb. 13 and Mike and Joy Yoder of Cumberland celebrate on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn celebrates on Thursday, Feb. 10; Bonnie Williams of Arvonia and Tabitha Treat of Lynchburg both have birthdays on Monday, Feb. 13 and Wayne Davenport has a birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

As always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

And from our house to yours, Happy Valentine’s Day.