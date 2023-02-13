Farmville police investigate shooting on Hylawn Avenue Published 6:02 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

FARMVILLE – Farmville police are investigating after a shots fired call came in from Hylawn Avenue Monday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, the department received a shots fired call from the Meadows Apartments located at 508 Hylawn Avenue.

According to Capt. Bill Hogan, there are reports of property damage but no one was injured in the incident. Detectives are currently investigating what took place and talking to witnesses to get a lead on a suspect. The only potential lead is a black pick-up truck seen leaving the parking lot during the time of the shooting, but according to Hogan, there is no confirmation if this truck has anything to do with the incident.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is encouraged to call the Farmville police communications center at 434-392-3332. This incident is currently under investigation.