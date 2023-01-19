Trents Mill News — You’ll need pringles and watermelon for this part Published 8:22 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Let’s start off today with something you can test out at home. After all, that’s how I learned about it. It turns out the perfect watermelon slices are made with an empty pringles can. Just slice off the top and bottom of your watermelon, then put the can in the middle of the watermelon and push it through to the other end. Then slice it. Go ahead and give it a try. I think you’ll like the end result.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

We’ve also got a reminder to mention. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, turns 35 this year. Due to circumstances beyond their control, the first scheduled meeting back on Saturday, Jan. 14 had to be postponed. Instead, it’ll be held now on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. That’ll be at Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 4745 James Madison Highway in Fork Union.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the annual business meeting. Meanwhile, the group’s board of directors meeting has also been rescheduled. Originally set for Monday, Jan. 9, it will now take place on Monday, Feb. 6. That will be in the meeting room of the Buckingham County Public Library, where the board will make plans for the 2023 year.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

We’re crossing over to Appomattox County for one brief mention here. The 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will hold a bluegrass music concert featuring Dailey and Vincent on Sunday, March 12. That’ll be at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance will be $25 and $30 at the door, with children 5 and under getting in free. You can buy tickets in advance at Wilkes Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Taylor Forbes Equipment Co. in Farmville, at Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn, Napa Auto Parts in Cumberland and McBride Blackburn Opticians in Lynchburg. If you’re making out a check, please make it payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox VA 24522. You can also buy tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

We’ve also got plenty of birthdays to spotlight. Belated birthday wishes go out this week to Mary Dimmie and Margaret Cole of Farmville, both of whom had birthdays on Saturday, Jan. 14. Also a happy birthday to Anita Ford of Appomattox, who celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Junior Trent of Cumberland, who celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

As for birthdays coming up, we celebrate with Dottie Roosevelt of Cumberland and Roy Knighton of New Canton, both of whom have birthdays on Friday, Jan. 20. Martha Miles of Richmond, Jan Crawley and John Trammell of Farmville all celebrate on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

And finally, as always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to those sick and shut-in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.