Trents Mill News — Which Valentine’s Day do you celebrate? Published 8:54 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Valentine’s Day is less than a month away, at least one of them. Did you know there are three dates designated for the holiday? February 14 is the date set by the Western Christian Church, the one we’re all used to. But July 6 is one of two dates when members of the Eastern Orthodox Church celebrate. The second one is July 30.

Why does the Eastern Orthodox Church celebrate Valentine’s Day on two days? It’s because they’re honoring two different people. St. Valentine, the Roman monk, is celebrated on July 6. Then on July 30, the Orthodox Church holds a feast in honor of Hieromartyr Valentine, a bishop in central Italy.

Now what does this have to do with our local area? Well, Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will be holding a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11. The dinner will start at 5 p.m., followed by a version of the Newlywed Game. If you have been married for years, recently married or if you’re soon to be married, contact Pastor Alan Gough and let him know you want to play. You can call him at 434-390-2211. And if you’ve got children, they’re welcome too. There will be fun and games for children of all ages to take part in.

I also want to wish a speedy recovery to Linda Miles of Cumberland. She underwent outpatient eye surgery on Friday, Jan. 20 at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. She’s said to be getting along nicely as of this writing and I hope that continues.

In other news, Rene Marion and Peggy Dunlavy, both of Cumberland, spent a week in Florida visiting Peggy’s relatives and enjoyed a nice time.

And now, let’s talk about some upcoming events. The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

We’re crossing over to Appomattox County for one brief mention here. The 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will hold a bluegrass music concert featuring Dailey and Vincent on Sunday, March 12. That’ll be at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance will be $25 and $30 at the door, with children 5 and under getting in free. You can buy tickets in advance at Wilkes Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Taylor Forbes Equipment Co. in Farmville, at Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn, Napa Auto Parts in Cumberland and McBride Blackburn Opticians in Lynchburg. If you’re making out a check, please make it payable to Appmattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox VA 24522. You can also buy tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

We’ve also got a reminder to mention. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, turns 35 this year. Due to circumstances beyond their control, the first scheduled meeting back on Saturday, Jan. 14 had to be postponed. Instead, it’ll be held now on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. That’ll be at Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 4745 James Madison Highway in Fork Union.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the annual business meeting. Meanwhile, the group’s board of directors meeting has also been rescheduled. Originally set for Monday, Jan. 9, it will now take place at noon on Monday, Feb. 6. That will be in the meeting room of the Buckingham County Public Library, where the board will make plans for the 2023 year.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Pastor Alan Gough of Wingina, who celebrates on Monday, Jan. 30. Gough serves as pastor of Tar Wallet Baptist Church in Cumberland.

And finally, as always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.