Trent’s Mill News: Christian Fellowship Association turns 35 Published 1:56 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Let’s start off this week in the Trent’s Mill News by talking about an anniversary. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be entering their 35th year as a group. Their first regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members has been rescheduled due to circumstances beyond our control from Saturday, Jan. 14 to Saturday, Feb. 11. It’ll be held at 1 p.m. at Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 4745 James Madison Highway in Fork Union.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the annual business meeting. Meanwhile, the group’s board of directors meeting has also been rescheduled. Originally set for Monday, Jan. 9, it will now take place on Monday, Feb. 6. That will be in the meeting room of Buckingham County Public Library, where the board will make plans for the 2023 year.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 12. The meeting will be at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Meanwhile, a bit further down the road, the 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will present bluegrass and gospel music at its best on Sunday, March 12. Beginning at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Avenue, Dailey and Vincent will perform.

Tickets in advance will be $25 and $30 at the door. Children ages 5 and under get in free. You can purchase tickets in advance in Appomattox at Wilks Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply, Farmville at Taylor Forbes Equipment Co., Dillwyn at Fisher Auto Parts, Cumberland Va. at Napa Auto Parts and Lynchburg McBride Blackburn Opticians. If you’re making out a check please make it payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C / O Tony Clifton P.O. Box 373 Appomattox Va. 24522 or buy online at www.lynchburgtickets.com

And as always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.