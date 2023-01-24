Cumberland County School Board looks to fill vacancy Published 5:53 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

CUMBERLAND – There’s an empty seat on the Cumberland County School Board. And the question remains who will fill it. Cumberland County Public Schools has put out a call for applications, looking for someone to fill the vacancy in District Five.

This seat was filled by Dr. Christine Ross for 15 years. Ross is stepping down, however, as she has accepted a new job, one that won’t allow her to serve on the board.

According to Superintendent Chip Jones, Ross was an advocate for the students during her time on the board. Ross believed that every student should have an opportunity to succeed. Her favorite quote was, “a zip code should not define the opportunities afforded to you.”

“We appreciate all she did to help support the CuCPS family,” said Jones. “She was an advocate for children both in the classroom and out of the classroom.”

Residents of District Five who are interested in filling this new vacancy should send all letters and resumes to Dr. Elizabeth Jamerson by Tuesday, Jan. 24. The board will start going over those applications during their February meeting.

Now, to be clear, this applicant will be filling in on a temporary basis. Just like the situation last year with Farmville Town Council members, whoever is selected by the school board will serve as an interim. Voters will then make the final choice, as the seat will be on the November 2023 ballot.

What does the Cumberland County School Board do?

Cumberland County school board meetings are held monthly on the first Tuesday of the month in the Cumberland Middle School/Cumberland High School cafetorium. Each meeting begins with a closed session at 6 p.m. before moving to an open session at 7 p.m. for the public to listen or participate.

According to the School Board’s website, its purpose is to prepare all students to be successful learners, workers and citizens with a vision to be a model school system that is an education and resource center for the community. The School Board’s goals are to be student-centered, expand learning opportunities that empower students and develop committed stakeholders who build positive relationships.

Community members who want to help all Cumberland County students become confident students, future leaders and engaged citizens are encouraged to apply and support the next generation.