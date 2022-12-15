Trents Mill News — The last Christmas parade is coming Published 12:58 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

We’ve got one more Christmas parade before this season is over. It’ll be held in Dillwyn on Sunday, Dec. 18. The parade will travel down Route 15, starting at the Dollar General in town. And for any children who still haven’t seen Santa Claus, he’ll be visiting the Dillwyn “Pocket Park” directly after the parade.

Meanwhile, let’s talk about some nearby church services happening on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow, with Pastor Alan Gough delivering the message. On Christmas Day, the church won’t hold Sunday School but they will gather at 10:30 a.m. for worship.

At Browns Chapel, Christmas Eve services start slightly earlier, at 4 p.m. The church, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road, will also have Christmas Day worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. There will be no Sunday School on Christmas Day.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland.

It will be a joint meeting with AMMD, the Pine Grove Project and Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Earl Dunn of Dillwyn on Monday, Dec. 19. Linda Miles of Cumberland celebrates on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Nell Spain of Buckingham celebrates on Thursday, Dec. 22.

And as always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.