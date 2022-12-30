Trents Mill News — A new year, an old tradition Published 4:49 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

By the time you read this, we’ll be less than two days away from New Year’s Eve. That’s a pretty old tradition. The history book says we started recognizing Jan. 1 as the New Year in 46 B.C. That was when Julius Caesar created the Julian calendar. At the time, people put laurel branches around their homes as decorations and exchanged gifts. Not too much unlike what we do now for Christmas.

Speaking of Christmas, I was happy to get to spend part of it visiting Ella Mae Rutherford and Margie Smith at Woodlands with Barry and Linda. And now, let’s talk about other things in the area.

Judson “Larry” Jamerson of Dillwyn went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the age of 65. He will be greatly missed by all.

Eleanor Hudgins Troutman, age 91 of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 13. She was the sister of Mary Dunkum and Annie Ruth Jones, both of Dillwyn. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be entering their 35th year as a group in 2023. The board of directors will meet on Monday, Jan. 9 at noon. That’ll take place in the meeting room of the Buckingham County Public Library to discuss and make plans for the 2023 physical year.

A few days later, their first regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members will be on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 4745 James Madison Hwy. Fork Union, Va. 23055.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the annual business meeting. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

As always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Barbara Wyland of Scottsville on Friday, Dec. 30, Noah Mullins of Farmville on Saturday, Dec. 31 and T.J. Waycaster of Powhatan on Thursday, Jan. 5.

From our house to yours, we wish each of you a happy, safe and prosperous New Year in the Lord.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.