Richard Daniel Fore ‘Dicky Horseman’ Published 5:40 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Richard Daniel Fore a.k.a “Dicky Horseman” and the daddy to the late Windsor Bane Horseman-Fore, 82, of Hampton, passed away on Dec. 21, due to complications from cardiomyopathy. Born on June 6, 1940 in Farmville to the late Mr. and Mrs. William Gray Fore, Dick was a 1959 graduate of Farmville High School and attended Hampden-Sydney College. He was also a former member of Farmville Presbyterian Church and a photographer for the Farmville Herald.

Mr. Fore moved to New York City to pursue a career in modeling on Seventh Avenue for designers such as Evan Von Furstenberg. He then relocated to Virginia and was a manager for several W.T. Grant department stores. Additionally, Mr. Fore was a designer for Horseman’s Flowers in Hampton and eventually owned and operated Fore-Most Flowers and Antiques on Settlers Landing Road in Hampton.

He was an active member of the Downtown Hampton Business Association, was a certified antiques appraiser consulting for several television shows including Chesapeake Collectibles (Maryland Public Television) and was also a member of the S.S. United States Conservancy.

Mr. Fore is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lang Fore; a brother, Michael H. Fore and his former business partner, Fred L. Holland formerly of Newport News.

He is survived by his brothers, William G. Fore Jr. (Joyce) of Farmville; M. Thomas Fore (Susan) of Rocky Mount and Robert T. Fore of Farmville; Frank W. Fortuna Jr., his business partner and spouse of Hampton; Christopher D. Fortuna (Kim), Frank’s son of Chocowinity, North Carolina; Elizabeth Byrd Fletcher of Hampton; devoted friend, Ronald B. Forbes of Zuni; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at the home on Friday, Jan. 6, from 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m. at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA with Rev. Samantha Vincent-Alexander, Rev. Mark Riley and Rev. Anderson Clary officiating. Inurnment will follow later in the spring at Westview Cemetery, Farmville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901, Point of Honor, 112 Cabell Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.