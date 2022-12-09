Cumberland County Christmas Parade set to return Sunday Published 6:48 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

CUMBERLAND – As the Christmas season is already in full swing, Cumberland County residents can prepare for the return of a holiday staple. The annual Cumberland County Christmas Parade will return at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The parade will start at NAPA at 1587 Anderson Highway and take its normal route its done in past years down U.S. 60 towards C&F Bank.

The parade has been organized by a group of community members for the past 20 years while missing the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to organizer Barbara Gamage, folks will arrive early to make sure they get a good view of the parade.

“People park along the road and bring blankets and chairs as early as 10:30 and 11 a.m. to get a good place,” she said. “Some choose to watch from their cars depending on the weather. Hopefully, it will be nice this year.”

A number of different entries

There are already over 50 entries for various floats, vehicles and other participants for the parade. Gamage expects more to sign up closer to the deadline for a full lineup on Sunday. The Cumberland County Christmas Parade is known for having a good number of antique cars and trucks that participate. This year a few churches have also signed up to participate who have not in years past.

Each year participants in the parade are given a new theme to follow and to decorate their floats or vehicles. Each participant is judged on their interpretation with the winners announced at a later date. This year, the theme is Christmas Traditions in Cumberland.

“This is something everyone can relate to as traditions are something everyone does and are able to do something along these lines,” said Gamage.

The focus of the event is to provide a safe, enjoyable and quality parade for the members of the county. This is a chance for everyone to come out and support fellow Cumberland residents and learn more about their neighbors.

“We hope people will come out and support us,’ said Gamage.

Who’s in the Cumberland County Christmas Parade?

Here’s a look at this year’s parade lineup:

1. Cumberland Sheriff’s Dept.

2. Farmville VFW

3. Cumberland Parade Banner

4. Grand Marshall’s — Carter Harrison’s car

5. Friends of Cumberland County Virginia — truck

6. Cumberland County Public School Foundation Float

7. Cumberland Clerk of Circuit Court — Deidra Martin

8. Cumberland Recreation Baseball — April Wise

9. Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department

10. Jack Dyer For State Senate — decorated truck

11. Cumberland County Commonwealth’s Attorney — Wendy Hannah

12. Billy Pepper Antique — 32 Ford Pickup

13. Billy Pepper Antique — 37 Chevy Pickup

14. Billy Pepper Antique — 36 Chevy Pickup

15. Billy Pepper Antique — 36 Chevy Sedan

16. Billy Pepper Antique — 36 Pontiac

17. Billy Pepper Antique — 39 Plymouth Coupe

18. Billy Pepper Antique — 66 Ford Mustang

19. Cumberland County Commissioner of Revenue — Julie Phillips

20. Payne Memorial Methodist Church — Float

21. Cumberland Youth Athletic Association

22. True Fixins — truck

23. Southside Shrine Club — golf cart

24. Southside Shrine Club — mini cars

25. Southside Shrine Club — Jeep

26 .Zirkle’s Day Care — children truck and trailer

27. Randolph Volunteer Fire Department

28. Randolph Volunteer Fire Department

29. Randolph Volunteer Fire Department

30. Backyard Outlaws — walkers and banner

31. Backyard Outlaws — 1976 Vega–Tiniqua

32. Backyard Outlaws — 1967 Chevy —Pedy

33. Backyard Outlaws — 2010 Chevy — Lady G

34. Backyard Outlaws — 1972-Chevy Nova — Rudy G

35. Backyard Outlaws — New Race Car — Whisper

36. Backyard Outlaws — BMW — Jurrell

37. Backyard Outlaws — Car

38. Miss America Star Achievement — Carolyn Dolan

39. Cumberland Coffee Shop

40. Cumberland High School Cheerleaders

41. Kingdom Krusin’ — Custom Car

42. Millie’s Soul Food and Sweets

43. Unity Community Church Powhatan — float pulled by truck

44. Heartland Heritage Farm — Jay Sutton — antique car

45. Girl Scouts 1253 — P.L. Duncan Trucking

46. Randy Featherstone — 1960 Chevy truck

47. Fay Jeter Martin — 1959 car

48. Fay Jeter Martin — 1969 truck

49. C and B Trucking & Sons — Truck

50. C and B Trucking & Sons — Truck

51. Scoot’s Hauling — dump truck

52. Scoot’s Hauling — Pick-up with trailer

53. Women of Works — Kandra Woodson — truck and trailer

54. Marion Brothers Logging

55. C.F. Marion Logging

56. R.J. Landscaping — Rickey Jackson Jr. — decorated truck

57. Loyal Ladies and Gents Social Club — 2 cars

58. Langhorn Road Car Show — Timothy Langhorn — 90 Mustang

59. Langhorn Road Car Show — Robert Langhorn — 76 Chevrolet

60. Langhorn Road Car Show — Terry Langhorn — 86 Monte Carlo

61. Langhorn Road Car Show — Taylor Langhorn — 72 Monte Carlo

62. Langhorn Road Car Show — Reggie Langhorn — 72 Cutlass

63. Langhorn Road Car Show — Larry Crump — 82 Chevrolet Pick-up

64. Langhorn Road Car Show — Shirley Langhorn — 81 Impala

65. Langhorn Road Car Show — Thomas Toney — 71 Monte Carlo

66. Langhorn Road Car Show — Michael Beard — 74 Impalo

67. Langhorn Road Car Show — Mark Beard — 94 Corvelle

68. Langhorn Road Car Show — Paul Brooks — 77 Ford Pick-up

69. Cumberland Republican Party

70. Fitz’s Fabrication and Mobile Welding — Jeremy Fitzerald

71. Green Bay Racing — car

72. Green Bay Racing — car

73. Green Bay Racing — car

74. Green Bay Racing — car

75. Green Bay Racing — car

76. Green Bay Racing — Pickup truck

77. Green Bay Racing — Golf Cart

78. Green Bay Racing — SUV

79. Dynamic Divaz — motorcycle and SUV

80. Cumberland High School Future Farmers of America

81. Cumberland High School Football Team

82. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department

83. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department

84. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department

85. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department

86. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department

87. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department

88. Cumberland County Department of Fire and EMS

89. Cumberland High School Marching Band

90. Santa — Carter Harrison’s car