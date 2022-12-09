Cumberland County Christmas Parade set to return Sunday
Published 6:48 pm Friday, December 9, 2022
CUMBERLAND – As the Christmas season is already in full swing, Cumberland County residents can prepare for the return of a holiday staple. The annual Cumberland County Christmas Parade will return at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The parade will start at NAPA at 1587 Anderson Highway and take its normal route its done in past years down U.S. 60 towards C&F Bank.
The parade has been organized by a group of community members for the past 20 years while missing the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to organizer Barbara Gamage, folks will arrive early to make sure they get a good view of the parade.
“People park along the road and bring blankets and chairs as early as 10:30 and 11 a.m. to get a good place,” she said. “Some choose to watch from their cars depending on the weather. Hopefully, it will be nice this year.”
A number of different entries
There are already over 50 entries for various floats, vehicles and other participants for the parade. Gamage expects more to sign up closer to the deadline for a full lineup on Sunday. The Cumberland County Christmas Parade is known for having a good number of antique cars and trucks that participate. This year a few churches have also signed up to participate who have not in years past.
Each year participants in the parade are given a new theme to follow and to decorate their floats or vehicles. Each participant is judged on their interpretation with the winners announced at a later date. This year, the theme is Christmas Traditions in Cumberland.
“This is something everyone can relate to as traditions are something everyone does and are able to do something along these lines,” said Gamage.
The focus of the event is to provide a safe, enjoyable and quality parade for the members of the county. This is a chance for everyone to come out and support fellow Cumberland residents and learn more about their neighbors.
“We hope people will come out and support us,’ said Gamage.
Who’s in the Cumberland County Christmas Parade?
Here’s a look at this year’s parade lineup:
1. Cumberland Sheriff’s Dept.
2. Farmville VFW
3. Cumberland Parade Banner
4. Grand Marshall’s — Carter Harrison’s car
5. Friends of Cumberland County Virginia — truck
6. Cumberland County Public School Foundation Float
7. Cumberland Clerk of Circuit Court — Deidra Martin
8. Cumberland Recreation Baseball — April Wise
9. Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department
10. Jack Dyer For State Senate — decorated truck
11. Cumberland County Commonwealth’s Attorney — Wendy Hannah
12. Billy Pepper Antique — 32 Ford Pickup
13. Billy Pepper Antique — 37 Chevy Pickup
14. Billy Pepper Antique — 36 Chevy Pickup
15. Billy Pepper Antique — 36 Chevy Sedan
16. Billy Pepper Antique — 36 Pontiac
17. Billy Pepper Antique — 39 Plymouth Coupe
18. Billy Pepper Antique — 66 Ford Mustang
19. Cumberland County Commissioner of Revenue — Julie Phillips
20. Payne Memorial Methodist Church — Float
21. Cumberland Youth Athletic Association
22. True Fixins — truck
23. Southside Shrine Club — golf cart
24. Southside Shrine Club — mini cars
25. Southside Shrine Club — Jeep
26 .Zirkle’s Day Care — children truck and trailer
27. Randolph Volunteer Fire Department
28. Randolph Volunteer Fire Department
29. Randolph Volunteer Fire Department
30. Backyard Outlaws — walkers and banner
31. Backyard Outlaws — 1976 Vega–Tiniqua
32. Backyard Outlaws — 1967 Chevy —Pedy
33. Backyard Outlaws — 2010 Chevy — Lady G
34. Backyard Outlaws — 1972-Chevy Nova — Rudy G
35. Backyard Outlaws — New Race Car — Whisper
36. Backyard Outlaws — BMW — Jurrell
37. Backyard Outlaws — Car
38. Miss America Star Achievement — Carolyn Dolan
39. Cumberland Coffee Shop
40. Cumberland High School Cheerleaders
41. Kingdom Krusin’ — Custom Car
42. Millie’s Soul Food and Sweets
43. Unity Community Church Powhatan — float pulled by truck
44. Heartland Heritage Farm — Jay Sutton — antique car
45. Girl Scouts 1253 — P.L. Duncan Trucking
46. Randy Featherstone — 1960 Chevy truck
47. Fay Jeter Martin — 1959 car
48. Fay Jeter Martin — 1969 truck
49. C and B Trucking & Sons — Truck
50. C and B Trucking & Sons — Truck
51. Scoot’s Hauling — dump truck
52. Scoot’s Hauling — Pick-up with trailer
53. Women of Works — Kandra Woodson — truck and trailer
54. Marion Brothers Logging
55. C.F. Marion Logging
56. R.J. Landscaping — Rickey Jackson Jr. — decorated truck
57. Loyal Ladies and Gents Social Club — 2 cars
58. Langhorn Road Car Show — Timothy Langhorn — 90 Mustang
59. Langhorn Road Car Show — Robert Langhorn — 76 Chevrolet
60. Langhorn Road Car Show — Terry Langhorn — 86 Monte Carlo
61. Langhorn Road Car Show — Taylor Langhorn — 72 Monte Carlo
62. Langhorn Road Car Show — Reggie Langhorn — 72 Cutlass
63. Langhorn Road Car Show — Larry Crump — 82 Chevrolet Pick-up
64. Langhorn Road Car Show — Shirley Langhorn — 81 Impala
65. Langhorn Road Car Show — Thomas Toney — 71 Monte Carlo
66. Langhorn Road Car Show — Michael Beard — 74 Impalo
67. Langhorn Road Car Show — Mark Beard — 94 Corvelle
68. Langhorn Road Car Show — Paul Brooks — 77 Ford Pick-up
69. Cumberland Republican Party
70. Fitz’s Fabrication and Mobile Welding — Jeremy Fitzerald
71. Green Bay Racing — car
72. Green Bay Racing — car
73. Green Bay Racing — car
74. Green Bay Racing — car
75. Green Bay Racing — car
76. Green Bay Racing — Pickup truck
77. Green Bay Racing — Golf Cart
78. Green Bay Racing — SUV
79. Dynamic Divaz — motorcycle and SUV
80. Cumberland High School Future Farmers of America
81. Cumberland High School Football Team
82. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department
83. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department
84. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department
85. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department
86. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department
87. Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Department
88. Cumberland County Department of Fire and EMS
89. Cumberland High School Marching Band
90. Santa — Carter Harrison’s car