Who’s ready for the Christmas Parade? Published 8:30 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Even though Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, it’s time for folks in Farmville to start planning for the upcoming Christmas season.

The 2022 Farmville Christmas Parade, presented by the Farmville Jaycees, is ready for folks to sign up and be a part of the day. This year’s parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade will start near the Department of Motor Vehicles on North Virginia Street and 2nd Street and make its way west on 2nd Street to the North Main Street intersection and turn left onto South Main Street before ending near the McDonalds on Putney Street.

Now here’s where local residents come in. Every year, the parade has a number of participants, ranging from high school marching bands to churches, fire departments to local businesses. But to have room for all the nonprofit organizations, motorcycle clubs and other groups, the Jaycees need people to send in registrations by Thanksgiving Day.

Each year the parade has a different theme for the participants to put their own twist on for the judges to name a winner at the end of the event. This year’s theme is A Valentine’s Day Christmas: Hearts and Love, so participants are encouraged to design their floats and vehicles in this year’s love theme.

“We are very excited,” said Leeanna Grant, 2022 Christmas Parade Co-Chair. “We already have people signed up for floats so we are expecting a great turnout this year.”

For over 70 years, the Farmville Jaycees have sponsored this Christmas tradition. The Farmville Jaycees are a group of young and active citizens coming together to work for a common cause and to build a sense of community while positively impacting their community. This year, the parade is co-sponosred by ALCOVA Mortgage and Bland- Reid Funeral Home.

For those who would like to participate, registration forms for the floats are due by Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. To register a float, visit tinyurl.com/2022FarmvilleVaParade. Questions can be directed to thefarmvillejaycees@gmail.com. Visit the Farmville Jaycees Facebook page for more information.

TREE LIGHTING COMING UP

Also, you can get into the Christmas spirit a bit earlier, with the annual Farmville Holiday Tree Lighting. That’ll take place on Friday, Nov. 18, starting at 5:15 p.m. at the Main Street Plaza. There will be live music, activities involving High Bridge Trail State Park Rangers, the Prince Edward County Christmas Mother group and workers from the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.