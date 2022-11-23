Trents Mill News — Upcoming event will help Christmas Mother Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Last week, we talked a bit about the first electric Christmas lights. But the history of Christmas lights goes back far beyond that. In fact, Christmas lights were originally just candles, attached to the tree using wax or pins. The idea started in Germany during the 17th century and just kept going through the years, eventually spreading out into the rest of Eastern Europe.

You’ll have a chance to see plenty of Christmas lights starting on Dec. 2 at Bear Creek Lake State Park. The park, located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland, will host their ninth annual drive through light show on Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each night, with proceeds going to benefit the Cumberland Christmas Mother program. Admission to the event will be a new unwrapped toy or a monetary donation to the Cumberland Christmas Mother.

Additional activities include a free “make your own ornament station, light fare and seasonal merchandise available for a purchase, a s’mores roasting campfire, plus a take-away grilled chicken dinner on Sunday, Dec. 11.

And speaking of dinner, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting their annual Christmas banquet on Saturday, Dec. 3. That’ll start at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall, located at 14405 West James Anderson Highway in Buckingham.

This year’s banquet will be catered for all those who are in attendance. All members are covered, however any and all guests attending will be charged $16.50 per person. Following the meal, there will be door prizes and election of officers for 2023.

For further information contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in Gold Hill, will host a free Brunswick stew lunch and time of fellowship on Saturday, Dec. 3. The meal begins at noon, with a free bowl of Brunswick stew. People can also take home a free quart of Brunswick stew.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host their Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Just a Little Christmas”. Following the program, there will be a special guest appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, with refreshments in the church fellowship hall.

Also, mark your calendar. There will be special Christmas Eve services at Cedar Baptist, beginning at 6 p.m.

Browns Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn, will host their annual Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Christ mess and only God can turn a message into a message”. Following this, there will be refreshments in the church fellowship hall.

Meanwhile, the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland.

It will be a joint meeting with AMMD, the Pine Grove Project and Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

As always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

And finally today, we send out birthday wishes to the following people. Happy birthday to Barbara Heifner of Dillwyn, who celebrates on Friday, Nov. 25. Jacksyn Waycaster of Powhatan celebrates on Monday, Nov. 28 and Winnie Mutispaugh of Farmville celebrates on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.