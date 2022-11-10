Trents Mill News — Celebrating a little bit of kindness Published 10:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

This Sunday marks another special day on the calendar. It’s not as well known as Christmas or Thanksgiving, but some might say just as important. Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day, observed across the world as a day to just be kind to everyone you meet. And with that in mind, let’s turn to honor some people who have birthdays coming up.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Frankie Branham of Cumberland celebrates on Sunday, Nov. 13. Barbara Kritzer of Fork Union celebrates on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Also coming up this weekend is the regular meeting of the Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee. The group will meet on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The special guest will be Virginia state senator Ghazala Hashmi. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact the proposed mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Also, be sure to mark your calendar for Sunday, Nov. 20. That’s when Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host their annual Thanksgiving supper. It will begin at 5 p.m. and Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation invite everyone to attend.

Finally today, we close with a focus on Christmas. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association (CFA) will host their annual Christmas banquet on Saturday, Dec. 3. That begins at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall, located at 14405 West James Anderson Highway in Buckingham.

This year’s banquet will be catered for all those in attendance. All members are covered, however any and all guests attending will be $16.50 per person. Following this, there will be door prizes and an election of officers for 2023.

For further information, contact CFA President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181. Register on or before Saturday, Nov. 19 if you plan to attend.

And as we wrap up, as always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut-ins everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.