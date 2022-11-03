Trents Mill News — A time to celebrate birthdays and give thanks Published 9:28 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

We talked about it a bit last week, but we start off today’s edition with a reminder about the time change coming up. Daylight Saving Time ends and Eastern Standard Time begins this Sunday, Nov. 6. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. And yes, it is Daylight Saving Time, not Savings. Benjamin Franklin came up with that idea. In 1784, he wrote a letter to The Journal of Paris, suggesting that waking up earlier in the spring and summer months would save on candle usage.

Now onto this week’s round of birthdays. Happy birthday wishes go out to Dan “Shot” LeSueur of Dillwyn, who celebrates this Friday, Nov. 4. Also to Janette Pond of Cumberland and James Jones of Dillwyn, both of whom celebrate on Saturday, Nov. 5.

As far as local events, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving banquet this coming Saturday, Nov. 5. The event begins at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall, that’s located at 14405 W. James Anderson Highway, on Route 60 in Buckingham.

This year’s banquet will be catered for all those who are in attendance. All members are covered, however any and all guests attending will be charged $16 per person. Following the banquet, there will be special guest Smokey Wilson, singing southern gospel music at its best. There will also be door prizes. For further information contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Nov. 13. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving supper on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend.

And as always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.