Operation Blue Christmas underway for Farmville Police Published 2:30 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

FARMVILLE – Members of the Farmville Police Department want to make sure children have presents to open on Christmas. That’s why, with the help of Social Services, they launched Operation Blue Christmas in 2010. This year, they’re getting some help from the Farmville Rotary.

Each year, Social Services chooses 10 children who without this program would not have presents to open on Christmas. These children get the opportunity to shop with a police officer for presents to go under the tree on Christmas morning.

“It’s continued on as one of the most rewarding community outreach programs we do,” said Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington.

For this shopping trip, the children have a certain amount they can spend on presents.

According to Ellington, one of his favorite parts of shopping with these kids is to watch them choose to use the money to buy gifts for others in their household. Instead of using all the money to buy themselves what they want for Christmas, they buy gifts for siblings, parents, grandparents or caretakers.

“Something I personally look forward to and always puts me in the Christmas spirit is seeing these kids’ expressions and appreciation to have something under the tree on Christmas,” said Ellington.

Rotary helps Operation Blue Christmas

The Farmville Police Department’s Operation Blue Christmas is receiving some extra support from the Rotary Club of Farmville.

Rotary will use money from their annual pancake brunch with Santa to help fund the department’s project.

The Rotary has put on this brunch for numerous years, taking a break for a few during COVID-19. Each year, the money raised from this event would go into the club’s general fund to go back into the community wherever a need appears. Being a group committed to serving the community, all money goes back to the community. This year, instead of a general collection, all money will go to support the one project.

“The Rotary Club is excited to hold this fundraising event again and we are so proud to support the police department’s Operation Blue Christmas,” said Joy Stump. She’s currently serving as president of the Rotary Club of Farmville. “We hope that the county will come out and enjoy a delicious brunch while also contributing to a child’s Christmas.”

This year, the pancake brunch will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Woodland Community Center, 103 Varner Drive. For $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages five to 10, folks can enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, breakfast meats, juice, fruit, coffee and tea. This year there will be a special appearance from Santa and one of his elves.