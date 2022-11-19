Church plans to give away 1,000 meals Published 10:58 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Instead of having the community always come to the church, Pastor Robert E. Gay Jr. wanted his congregation to go out into the community. That’s why this weekend, members of Farmville’s New Flame Church of God in Christ will be found in the parking lot of The Fishin’ Pig, handing out hot meals to anyone who needs one.

“We just want to be a blessing to the community and we don’t want to always have people coming to the church,” said Anthony Brumfield, one of the organizers of the event. “We want to bring the light and love of Jesus Christ out to the community.”

In honor of Thanksgiving, Brumfield and the rest of the New Flame congregation will be giving out 1,000 meals from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be as mentioned in The Fishin’ Pig parking lot, located at 1807 S. Main Street in Farmville.

Brumfield said Pastor Gay chose to serve 1,000 meals this weekend as that was the number God laid on his heart as he prayed for how to serve their community and make a large impact.

The meals will be given out first-come-first-served as well as have some coats available as the cold temperatures have settled in for the fall and winter seasons.

This giveaway will allow community members to come get a free, hot meal courtesy of The Fishin’ Pig. Folks can get pulled pork or a pulled chicken barbecue sandwich, green beans, corn, cole slaw as well as something to drink and a dessert.

The restaurant’s location on South Main Street provides visibility and a central location for those who would like to come. Having worked with the church before to cater an event, New Flame First Lady Javitta Wiley Gay reached out to The Fishin’ Pig for their partnership for food and location for the event.

“We annually have some type of Thanksgiving meal we provide and reach out and support our area,” said Brumfield. “We are a giving and serving church not a give me and serve me church.”

The church does multiple events each year to help the community as Prince Edward County has a high poverty rate. That includes coat giveaways and a movie on the lawn where they serve food. New Flame hopes that this giveaway can be another act of service they can continue in years to come.

“We hope people are blessed by it and able to fellowship as we come here to serve and better the community,” said Brumfield.