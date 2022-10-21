Trents Mill News — Offering up birthday wishes and prayers

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Helen Reynolds of Powhatan on Sunday, Oct. 23, Sandra Ownby of Dillwyn, Ailene Snoddy of Arvonia and Mary Hayes of Crew, all of whom have birthdays on Monday, Oct. 24. And finally, Robert Gormus of Dillwyn on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will be hosting their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Southern Gospel music at its best, featuring “Smokey Wilson” on Concord. Also, the event features Bluegrass Gospel music at its best, with “The Old Time Gospel Singers” of Crewe with Barry Miles of Cumberland as Master of Ceremonies. Other activities include homemade Brunswick stew by the quart for $10, with stew masters David & Candy Clark of Cumberland, bake sale and door prices throughout the day and games for the kids. Pastor Alan Gough and the entire congregation at Tar Wallet Baptist Church cordially invites all to attend.

Speaking of Tar Wallet, the church will hold their homecoming services this coming Sunday. The day begins will bluegrass gospel music from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., featuring “True Spirit” from Richmond. Following morning worship with Devon Taylor from Campers Care, lunch will be served in the church fellowship hall. Homecoming will be followed by revival services, starting on Monday, Oct. 25 and ending on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Pastor Ben Brewer from Calvary Baptist Church in New Canton will deliver Monday’s message, with special music to from Floyd Reid & Worm Patterson, also known as “All Problems Solved”. Then on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Pastor Geoff Bruschi of Arvon Baptist Church of Arvonia will lead the service, with special music by Barry Miles of Cumberland. Finally, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Pastor Brian Faison from Antioch Union Baptist Church will preach, with special music featuring Tommy & ‘Debbie England of Dillwyn.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving banquet on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall. That’s located on Route 60 at 14405 West James Anderson Hwy in Buckingham.

This year’s banquet will be catered for all those in attendance. All members are covered, however any and all guests attending will be charged $16 per person. Following this, there will be special guest Smokey Wilson singing southern gospel music at its best. There will also be door prizes.For further information contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will host their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. That’ll be at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Calvary Christian School, located at 31139 N. James Madison Hwy in New Canton, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be games, food and fun. There will also be a silent auction and Trunk or Treat for the kids.

The school will also host Bremo Screamo Terror Trail later this month. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 29. The cost to walk the trail is $10 per person. Gates will open at 7 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. This is for ages 13 and up.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Rd. in Dillwyn, will host their annual drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.