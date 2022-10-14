Trents Mill News — Fall activities are happening all around us

Are you ready for fall? The leaves are changing color, the temperature is dropping and events are taking place all around this area.

Calvary Christian School, located at 31139 N. James Madison Hwy, New Canton will be hosting a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be a Trunk or Treat event, games, food and fun. There will also be a silent auction. The school will also host Bremo Screamo Terror Trail that same night. The cost to go through the trail is $10 per person, with gates opening at 7 p.m. and closing for the night at 9:30 p.m. This trail is for anyone ages 13 and up.

Calvary isn’t the only group holding a fall event. Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host their annual drive thru Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Buckingham Baptist Church, meanwhile, will also hold a drive thru Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. The church, located at 24234 N. James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area, will run their event from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Let’s add one more. Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will host their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with South Gospel music at its best, featuring “Smokey Wilson” of Concord and Bluegrass. Also, gospel musicians “The Old Time Gospel Singers” of Crewe will perform, with Barry Miles of Cumberland as Master of Ceremonies. Other activities include games for the kids, a bake sale and door prizes throughout the day. Homemade Brunswick stew will be sold by the quart for $10, with stew masters David and Candy Clark of Cumberland.

Meanwhile, our sympathy is extended to the Sprouse family of Rice. William Carrington Sprouse “W.C.” went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 6. He will be greatly missed by all.

Our thoughts and prayers also go out this week to the sick and shut-in everywhere.

Tar Wallet Baptist Church will also host their annual homecoming services on Sunday, Oct. 23. The day will begin with bluegrass gospel music from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., featuring “True Spirit” from Richmond. Following the morning worship with Devon Taylor from Campers Care, there will be lunch in the church fellowship hall.

Then the next night, revival services begin at Tar Wallet. From Monday through Wednesday, revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. each night. On Monday, Pastor Ben Brewer from Calvary Baptist Church in New Canton will deliver the message, with special music from Floyd Reid and Worm Patterson, better known as “All Problems Solved.” On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Pastor Geoff Bruschi of Arvon Baptist Church in Arvonia will preach, with special music from Barry Miles. Finally on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Pastor Brian Faison from Antioch Union Baptist Church will deliver the message, with special music featuring Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will host their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The group’s continued purpose is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact the proposed Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Speaking of the Landfill Alert Committee, the group will host its 5th annual barbeque fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Luther P. Jackson School. The school is located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Pre-orders of pulled pork barbeque are available for $12 by the pint or two for $20. You can pre-order by email at nomeqalandfill@lovecentralva.com or by phone at (804) 308-5748. There will also be bake sales and fall drawings for giveaways.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Jean Sledge of Cumberland and Jean Anderson of New Canton, both of whom have birthdays on Sunday, Oct. 16. Also a happy birthday to Marsha Davis and Jerry Heifner, both of Dillwyn, as they have birthdays on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Finally, happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Barry and Linda Miles of Cumberland who will be celebrating 24 years on Monday, Oct. 17.

