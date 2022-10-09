Hampden-Sydney swim team comes in sixth at ODAC relays

LEXINGTON – The Hampden-Sydney College swim team competed in its first meet of the season, finishing in sixth out of eight groups competing in the men’s events at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Relays, Saturday afternoon at Washington and Lee University in Lexington.

The hosts, Washington and Lee University took the top spot with 485 points, they were followed by Roanoke College in second with 312.5 points, the University of Lynchburg with 311 points, Bridgewater College with 225 points, and Randolph-Macon College rounded out the top five with 134.5 points. After Hampden-Sydney in sixth was Randolph College in seventh with 30 points and Virginia Wesleyan University in eighth with 11 points.

The Tigers had teams competing in all 10 of the men’s event starting with two teams in the 100 Yard Freestyle Relay. The highest placing team in the event consisted of sophomore Charles Adams (Mechanicsville), sophomore Brandon Hyde (Thousand Oaks, CA), sophomore Matt Brooks (Springfield), and sophomore Cole Renfrow (Bowling Green, KY), finishing 14th in a time of 45.03 seconds. Finishing 17th in the 100 Yard Freestyle Relay in a time of 53.46 was sophomore Kevin Busch (Greensboro, NC), freshman Rahul Parekh (Kissimmee, FL), freshman Robert Parke IV (Cameron, NC), and freshman Jackson Piazza (Birmingham, AL).

The team of Hyde, Adams and sophomore Cody Carnes were the only ones competing in the 3×50 Yard Butterfly Relay finishing 16th with a time of 1:19.98. H-SC also had only one team competing in the other 3×50 Yard event which was the backstroke where the team of Rehak, junior Patrick Duffy (Charlotte, NC), and sophomore Quinn Hardimon (Alexandria), placed 15th finishing with a time of 1:24.67.

Renfrow, Rehak and Duffy finished 15th in the 150 Yard Breaststroke Relay finishing with a time of 1:39.07 and were followed up with another 15th place finish by Brooks, Hardimon, Hyde and Rehak, finishing with a time of 3:35.73 in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Hampden-Sydney completed in two more events where it only had one team involved with the first being the 3×100 Yard IM Relay where the team of Rehak, Carnes and Hardimon took 14th place with a 3:05.78. It was followed up by a 17th place finish in the 500 Yard FR Relay by the four-man team of Duffy, Rehak, Brooks, and Hardimon who posted a time of 4:47.52.

The top Tiger team of Hardimon, Renfrow, Carnes, and Duffy in the 200 Yard Medley Relay finished in 16th with a time of 1:49.62. Finishing exactly 15 seconds later was team of Parke IV, Piazza, Adams, and Busch finished in 19th with a time of 2:04.62.

The two teams finished back to back in the 100 Yard UW Dolphin K Relay in 16th and 17th as Hyde, Carnes, Brooks, and Adams finished in 57.54 seconds, while Renfrow, Piazza, Parke IV, and Busch finished in 1:13.47.

The final event of the ODAC Relays was the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay which saw the team of Hyde, Brooks, Duffy, and Carnes finish 15th in a time of 1:37.36. They were shortly followed up by the team of Parke IV, Piazza, Renfrow, and Adams, who finished in 21st with a time of 1:46.27.

The Tigers will switch up to an individual matchup in a couple weeks, when they travel to take on St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Saturday, October 22. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.

