Hampden-Sydney picks up road with against Ferrum

FERRUM – Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard (Lynchburg) passed for a game-high and career-high 440 yards and four touchdowns to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a 35-16 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football victory at Ferrum College on Saturday afternoon in Ferrum.

Freshman wide receiver Mason Cunningham (Arlington) had game- and career-highs of 13 receptions, 163 yards receiving and three touchdowns, while junior running back Melik Frost (Hardeeville, SC) added 105 yards rushing and one touchdown for the visiting Tigers who took a 14-0 lead after one quarter, and led 28-9 at halftime en route to their road win against the host Panthers. H-SC improved to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the ODAC, while FC dropped to 0-5 overall, 0-2 in the ODAC.

Hampden-Sydney gets things started

Hampden-Sydney scored on its first possession and second play of the contest when Bernard connected with junior wide receiver Jamahdia Whitby (Williamsburg)on a 72-yard scoring play down the left sideline at 14:21. Senior placekicker Jack Breedlove (Atlanta, GA) added the PAT for the early 7-0 advantage.

The Tigers took their second possession 63 yards on six plays with Bernard finding Cunningham for an 18-yard touchdown-the first of their three TDs on the day-with 10:54 on the first quarter clock. Freshman placekicker Elijah Swett (Matthews, NC) added the PAT, and it remained a 14-0 lead after the opening 15 minutes. The drive also included completions of 11 yards each from Bernard to Whitby and sophomore wide receiver Austin Fernandez (Warrenton), along with a 22-yard run by Frost.

Hampden-Sydney added its third touchdown early in the second quarter with Bernard and Cunningham connected again on a 36-yard scoring play at 12:08. The PAT was blocked and returned for a two-point defensive conversion to make it a 20-2 contest. It was a six-play, 72-yard possession that featured 28 yards on the ground from Frost, as well.

The Panthers then added their first touchdown on a one-yard run by Zac Smiley at 7:11, and the PAT by Seth Deaton made it 20-9.

The Tigers added another touchdown before halftime when Frost scored on a six-yard run at 4:22, capping a seven-play, 78-yard drive. A successful two-point conversion attempt via a pass from Bernard to senior tight end David Byler (Virginia Beach)had the visitors ahead 28-9, and it remained so at halftime. The drive included a 39-yard pass from Bernard to sophomore tight end Sutton Lasso (Raleigh, NC), as well as completions of 14 and 15 yards to Byler, along with runs of eight and seven yards by Frost.

Tigers take over after halftime

Hampden-Sydney took its first possession of the third quarter and drove 90 yards on 16 plays, ending on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Bernard to Cunningham at 6:31. The PAT by Swett had the Garnet & Grey ahead 35-9. The drive was kept alive by an 18-yard completion from Bernard to Byler on third-and-15, while Cunningham caught five passes for 32 yards, as well-it was 35-9 after three quarters.

FC added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter when Monzell Campbell had an 87-yard punt return with 3:08 remaining, and the PAT by Deaton provided for the final 35-16 margin.

Bernard passed for his game-high and career-high 440 yards (33-44) and four touchdowns with two interceptions for H-SC. Frost rushed for a game-high 105 yards on 18 attempts and one touchdown. Cunningham had his game-and career-highs of 163 yards receiving on 13 receptions and three touchdowns, while Whitby finished with 93 yards receiving on three catches and one touchdown, Byler had 59 yards receiving on five catches and Fernandez finished with 51 yards receiving on seven receptions.

Stats and other Hampden-Sydney notes

Junior safety Will Pickren (Mount Pleasant, SC) finished with a game-high 10 tackles, and one pass breakup to lead the Tigers on defense. Also, junior linebacker Jaylin Jones (Rustburg) finished with seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and junior linebacker Tramell Thompson (Queens, NY) had six tackles, including one sack among two tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Dorian Green (Martinsville)and senior linebacker Cullen Lyons (Virginia Beach) each had interceptions for Hampden-Sydney.

Brayden Hawkins passed for 65 yards (6-16) with one interception for FC, while Jesper Korkalainen passed for 58 yards (9-18) and one interception. Campbell had 64 yards rushing on 12 attempts, while Smiley added 41 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. Daniel Lamb had 88 yards receiving on five receptions. Avion Smith finished with a game-high 10 tackles for the Panthers.

H-SC head coach Marty Favret-in his 23rd season-now totals 142 football victories with the Tigers, as he is within one win of tying legendary Hall of Fame head coach J. Stokeley Fulton (143), who is the winningest and longest-tenured football coach at the College. Coach Favret has an overall record of 142-84, while Coach Fulton compiled a record of 143-99-5 over 25 seasons (1960-84).

H-SC returns home to welcome ODAC member Averett University on Saturday, October 15, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The game will take place during the College’s annual Friends & Family Weekend.