Fuqua School students find a project good enough to eat

FARMVILLE – Seventh graders at Fuqua School are taking a bite out of their science projects. Literally.

Brett Baird teaches middle school science at Fuqua School. While learning about the parts of animal and plant cells the students were able to display what they learned in a unique way.

Baird gave a popular assignment for seventh-grade life science, which is to make a model of a cell and label all its parts. However, instead of using construction paper, markers or styrofoam, the students used all edible ingredients.

The students had two weeks to recreate either a plant or animal cell with all its organelles in an edible format. The students had the freedom to be creative and use different types of food. Most took a sweet approach using cakes, muffins, brownies, cookies, candies and pancakes to show off their cell. One student went the savory route and had a pizza with different toppings representing the different organelles and parts.

Fuqua School students excited for science

“I was in there for the presentations and who knew kids could get this excited for cells and science?” said Dara Tucker, head of lower and middle school at Fuqua. “They all did such a great job and they looked very good.”

According to Tucker, it was also a great partnership with the parents who helped put these together. Students and parents worked together, even if some gummy worms and other project parts tended to disappear. Taste testing the project was all in the name of science, however.

A big part of the assignment was to have something standard-driven and student-driven. According to Baird, being able to make this project their own helped them really learn the material.

“I enjoyed it and it’s something I will do again with the class,” said Baird. “I’d like to do more student-driven big projects like this.”

Baird hopes this creative project will help the students remember what they learned making the edible cells. The goal is for it to stick with them for years to come.

“One part that makes this project great is how the students were able to take initiative with the content,” said Tucker.

