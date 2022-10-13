Farmville Notebook: Council reaches decision on Wilck’s Lake playground

FARMVILLE – Children in Farmville will soon have a new place to play. By a unanimous vote, the town council approved plans Oct. 12 to build a new playground at Wilck’s Lake Park.

Many Farmville residents have fond memories of the original Wilck’s Lake playground. It was established in October 1996, thanks to $17,557 in donations from the Farmville Exchange Club. But over time, that playground equipment wore down.

“About a year ago, (Public Works Director) Robin (Atkins) and I went out and looked at that playground,” council member Brian Vincent said during the meeting. “Some of the hard plastic was deteriorating to the point where it was getting a little dangerous. If someone fell off the edge of one of those platforms, it would scratch them up pretty good.”

So Farmville officials closed down that playground and started looking at how much repairs would be. When they looked at the costs involved, it made more sense to just start from scratch. And so in September, town staff demolished the original equipment. Now a replacement will be coming.

“This is the move to replace it, to have a nice new playground in front of the library,” Vincent said.

Under what the council approved Wednesday night, the town will spend no more than $35,000 to purchase new playground equipment from Maryland-based Playground Specialists Inc. The company, which is headquartered in Thurmont, Maryland, quoted a price of $33,097 for what the town wanted.

This isn’t coming out of the town budget. Instead, the Farmville town council used a portion of their funds from the American Rescue Plan to cover the cost.

Apartment project gets Farmville council approval

Also during their Wednesday, Oct. 12 meeting, the Farmville council approved a request to build apartments.

The site in question is located at 1306 Longwood Avenue. That’s on the north line of Longwood Avenue, an estimated 900 feet west of its intersection with East Third Street. This won’t be completely new construction. Instead, it’ll be transforming a home built in 2001.

The current home is divided into two units, containing two bedrooms and two bathrooms each. Under the proposal approved by council Wednesday night, the owners will add two one-bedroom studio apartments to the building, as part of the walkout basement. That walkout basement has a total area of an estimated 1,600 square feet, which would be divided up between the two studio apartments.

While the council signed off on the proposal, they did so under several conditions. These were conditions recommended earlier by the Farmville Planning Commission. First, the parking and driveway spaces within 25’ of the right-of-way will be paved. Second, there will be four required off-street parking spaces built at the rear of the site.

Third, mailboxes set up for the new residents will not be put in the sidewalk or anywhere in the public right-of-way. Fourth, the owners have to improve the landing area of current steps leading from the rear exits of the main floor units.

