Trents Mill News — Offering happy anniversary wishes and a word of thanks

Also, happy anniversary wishes to a very special couple. Pastor Alan and Tammy Gough of Wingina will be celebrating their 29th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11. That’ll be at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will host their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. That will be at 5 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel, located on Route 15, north of Dillwyn. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the September program featuring Pastor Allen Gough, pastor of Tar Wallet Baptist Church in Cumberland. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Browns Chapel will host revival services each and every Monday during the month of September, at 7 p.m. nightly. On Monday, Sept. 5, the guest speaker will be Rev. Josh Morgan, with special music by Smokey Wilson. The speaker on Monday, Sept. 12 will be Wesley Yoder, with special music by Worm Patterson and Floyd Reid, also known as “All Problems Solved”. Then on Monday, Sept. 19, the guest speaker will be West Riley, with special music by Chris Lewis. Then on Monday, Sept. 26, Rev. Tommy Armstrong will deliver the message, with special music from the First Baptist Church Choir, Barry Snoddy and Denise Bryant. All services, weather permitting, will be held outside under the church purvillian; otherwise services will be held indoors.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.