Trents Mill News — A time for thoughts and prayers

Our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere. We also extend sympathy to the family of Dot Furry of Bridgewater, who recently passed away. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Ciera Ownby Warner of Dillwyn on Sunday, Sept. 25 and Eloise Senger of Crewe on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Mount Tabor Baptist Church. That’s located at 4898 Bridgeport Road in Arvonia. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the October program. If you have a piece of slate with a story to tell please bring it with you. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy. in the Gold Hill area of New Canton, will be hosting fall revival services beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 through Tuesday, Sept. 27. There will be special music every night at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 25, join us for a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m., followed by revival services at 7:15 p.m. with special music to feature Smokey Wilson of Concord. On Monday, Sept. 26, the service starts at 7:15 p.m., with special music to feature “All For Christ Male Chorus”. For Tuesday, the service time is also at 7:15 p.m., with special music from Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn. The guest speaker for the revival will be Pastor Garry Sims.

Browns Chapel, located on State Route 617 (Gravel Hill Rd.) in Dillwyn will be hosting revival services Monday, Sept. 26, with Rev. Tommy Armstrong delivering the message. There will also be special music from the First Baptist Church Choir, along with Barry Snoddy and Denise Bryant. Weather permitting, services will be held outside under the church purvillian, otherwise services will be indoors. Pastor Mitch Crickenburger and the entire congregation of Browns Chapel invites all to attend.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.