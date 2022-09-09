The equinox is almost here

The start of fall will begin this year on Sept. 22 at 3:21 p.m. Fall is the transitional season between summer and winter, also known as autumnal equinox.

This is also the season for poison ivy. To treat it, soak the affected area in hot salt water to help the itch and dry up blisters.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. That’ll be at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will be hosting a fall festival & KOZ hunting and fishing expo. That’ll be on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.The day will include a bounce house, face painting, petting zoo, fire trucks and antique cars, archery, corn hole, games and a cake walk. Also there will be hot dogs, drinks, chips and desserts.Come join us for a free fun-filled family event.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton, will be hosting fall revival services beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 through Tuesday, Sept. 27. On Sunday, join us for a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m., followed by revival services at 7 p.m. with special music to feature Smokey Wilson of Concord. On Monday, the service will be held at 7 p.m., with special music to feature “All For Christ Male Chorus”. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the service will include special music to feature Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn. The guest speaker for the revival will be Pastor Garry Sims.All are cordially invited to attend.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will host their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel. That’s located north of Dillwyn on State Route 617, Gravel Hill Road.

All membersare cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal.Following this will be the September program featuring Pastor Allen Gough, the pastor of Tar Wallet Baptist Church of Cumberland.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Browns Chapel, located north of Dillwyn on State Route 617 (Gravel Hill Rd.), will be hosting revival services each and every Monday night during the month of September. The services take place at 7 p.m. nightly. On Monday, Sept. 12, the guest speaker will be Wesley Yoder with special music by Worm Patterson and Floyd Reid, “All Problems Solved.” On Monday, Sept. 19, the guest speaker is West Riley with special music by Chris Lewis. The service on Monday, Sept. 26 will include Rev. Tommy Armstrong with special music First Baptist Church Choir, as well as Barry Snoddy and Denise Bryant. All services weather permitting will be held outside under the church purvillian. Otherwise, services will be held indoors.Pastor Mitch Crickenburger and the entire congregation of Browns Chapel invites all to attend.

