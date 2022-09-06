Cumberland County residents prepare to ‘Walk for Education’

CUMBERLAND – Cumberland County students need to dust off their walking shoes as an annual fundraiser is coming back around.

The Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation Inc. will host its 21st annual Walk for Education. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has raised $618,000 for teacher grants and senior scholarships.

The walk will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Cumberland schools. The middle school and high school students will participate by walking the track around the football field. The elementary school students will take turns by class walking around the building and taking part in various activities including games, races, dancing and music.

Where does the money go?

The money raised at the Walk for Education will go back to the schools. The money is used for grants for teachers who have a need or want in the classroom that the school does not cover. Last year they gave out $10,000 in grants for teachers. The Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation Inc. also provides scholarships for high school seniors.

“The Walk for Education, unlike any of the other projects used to raise funds for scholarships and teacher’s grants, gives each student of the county, regardless of their grade, from K through 12th grade, an opportunity to participate in an event that they can personally benefit from in the event they apply for a scholarship,” said Bruce Robinson, board chairman of Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation Inc. “Whether they raise money individually, physically walk in the event or just attend school for the day, funds will be attached to them.”

Community members are also encouraged to participate. According to Barbara Gamage, the corresponding secretary for the foundation, throughout the years many clubs, organizations and churches raise money and come to walk.

“We are happy to have anyone that wants to come,” said Gamage. “We hope people will come out and support our schools and help us help the teachers and seniors to provide more scholarships.”

Letters coming home

In the coming week, students will come home from school with a letter for students to get sponsors for the walk. Those who would like to contribute can sponsor a local student or send a donation to Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 313, Cumberland, VA 23040.

To get involved, contact Bruce Robinson at brobinson@pvcc.edu or Barbara Gamage at barbmein@aol.com.

“We have an anonymous donor who annually donates a dollar for each student attending school on the day of the walk,” said Robinson. “Although they may be four years old today, at 17 or 18 years old, the opportunity will be there for them to reap the reward of them participating in the Walk for Education.”

Learn more about the foundation and other fundraising opportunities at ccpsfinc.org.