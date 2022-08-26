Trents Mill News — Some birthday wishes and a reminder

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Linda Sue Lipscomb of Cumberland on Monday, Aug. 29, Amy Allen Hintz of Powhatan and Vicky Oaks of Rice, who are both having birthdays on Wednesday, August 31 and Shawn Gough of Wingina on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Our sympathy is extended to the Bickford family of New Canton. Lois Bickford age 90 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 15. She will be greatly missed by all. Our earthly loss has now become Heaven’s gain.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel. That’s located on U.S. Route 15 North of Dillwyn, on State Route 617, Gravel Hill Road. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the September program featuring Pastor Allen Gough the Pastor of Tar Wallet Baptist Church of Cumberland. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Browns Chapel, located U.S. Route 15 North of Dillwyn onto State Route 617 (Gravel Hill Rd.) of Dillwyn will also be hosting revival services each and every Monday night during the month of September at 7 p.m. nightly. The Monday, Sept. 5 guest speaker will be Rev. Josh Morgan with special music by Smokey Wilson. On Monday, Sept. 12, the guest will be Wesley Yoder with special music by Worm Patterson and Floyd Reid, also known as “All Problems Solved”. Then on Monday, Sept. 19, the guest speaker will be West Riley with special music by Chris Lewis. On Monday, Sept. 26, Rev. Tommy Armstrong will deliver the message, with special music from First Baptist Church Choir, along with Barry Snoddy and Denise Bryant. All services, weather permitting, will be held outside under the church pavilion. Otherwise, services will be held indoors. Pastor Mitch Crickenburger and the entire congregation of Browns Chapel invites all to attend.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.