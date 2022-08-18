Trents Mill News — Sending out birthday wishes and a few updates

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Mattie Bell Gilliam of Dillwyn on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Ronnie Dickson of Cumberland on Monday, Aug. 22.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will hold their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11. That’ll be at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this proposed mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Also, the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. This will be held at 5 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel, located on State Route 617, Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the September program featuring Pastor Allen Gough, the pastor of Tar Wallet Baptist Church in Cumberland. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization will sponsor a one day bus trip on Thursday, Sept. 15 to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater in Wytheville, Va. to see the show “For God and Country”. Praise God and salute our country through song! “For God and Country” celebrates our love for our Savior and honors the red, white & blue, as well as those who fought for our freedoms.

Featuring a mix of gospel music and patriotic tunes, “For God and Country” is sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired. So come and travel with us for a fantastic show. The total cost includes round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show $92.00 per person.Pickup points will be at the Dillwyn Food Lion and Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 5. Total refunds will be given if the trip is canceled by the Association. For further information contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.