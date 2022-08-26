Nonprofits get help from Rotary Club of Farmville

FARMVILLE – The mission statement is clear. If you’re a nonprofit looking to improve the quality of life for Prince Edward County residents, help is available. The Rotary Club of Farmville is accepting applications for its new community service grant project, in hopes of helping local nonprofits with upcoming projects.

The Rotary Club of Farmville is part of Rotary International, which according to its website, is a humanitarian service organization composed of business and professional leaders to provide community service and promote integrity, peace and goodwill in their communities and the world. This new grant is a way for the local Rotary to do just that.

“This is our first year and we hope this grant continues and will even grow larger,” said Joy Stump, president of the Rotary Club of Farmville.

How the Rotary Club of Farmville grant works

This grant is open to nonprofit organizations that promote and enhance the quality of life for residents of the Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County. This year’s grant is a contribution of up to $5,000 to aid in a specific project.

“Farmville Rotary is always looking to support our community and we wanted to begin this grant to, hopefully, make more of an impact,” said Stump. “We felt that having $5,000 available to offer local non-profits could really make a difference.”

Club officials say they want to work with any nonprofit organization providing services to the community. The money is intended to go towards a specific project the organization is starting, like seed money to start a “brick and mortar” or equipment project. The grant isn’t intended for general and operational expenses, only additional or new projects the organization hopes to implement.

“There are many organizations that work hard to support others but do not always have the extra funding they need when a special project comes along,” said Stump. “We hope that this larger donation will help them be more effective and efficient.”

When are applications due?

All applications for this grant are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Once all applications are collected, a committee will screen them all before choosing finalists. Those finalists will be presented to the full membership of the Rotary Club of Farmville for the final selection. At this meeting, applicants will be able to present their plans for the project to the club at its regular meeting at noon Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Community Center at The Woodland. The decision of the full membership is final.

Applications can be found at the Rotary Club of Farmville’s website at farmvillevarotary.org or by sending a request by email to Club Secretary Douglas Stanley at dpstanley2020@gmail.com. Completed applications must be submitted with 10 copies and cannot contain any additional material other than the completed application. Applications should be delivered in person at the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office at 111 N. South St., 3rd Floor, or postmarked by the deadline if mailed to Farmville Rotary Club at P.O. Box 659, Farmville, VA 23901.