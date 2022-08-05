God’s Grace Mission Center brings community together

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY – Since 2019, By God’s Grace Mission Center has served their community by meeting both physical and spiritual needs.

Growing up in Buckingham, Anna Williams knew from her own experiences that there are many low-income individuals and senior citizens struggling to make ends meet. Her father died when she was young and she watched her mother do her best to provide for the eight children. After talking to her husband, Michael, the couple decided to start By God’s Grace Mission Center to help those in similar situations that Anna experienced.

The couple worked through most of 2019 to get the nonprofit established. With no building yet, the operation started in November by giving out turkeys for Thanksgiving in a parking lot.

Community Comes Together

In Feb., By God’s Grace Mission Center started leasing space at Crystal Cathedral Church in Dillwyn. Once the pandemic hit a month later, the charity only stopped for two short weeks as it was able to set up a drive-through in the parking lot.

According to Anna Williams, the community came together to help them make it work. People made face shields and masks for the volunteers and others donated supplies like gloves to keep the volunteers and patrons safe.

“Our goal is to have community organizations, businesses, churches and others in the community come to join us and help us pack boxes,” Williams said. “We’re completely volunteer-based where people can come and serve the community.”

During a giveaway on July 16, the Buckingham Sheriff’s Office attended and helped pack boxes and load them into more than 100 cars. This gave the deputies a chance to interact with the public in a new way and create some positive interactions.

Meeting Physical Needs

By God’s Grace Mission Center meets the physical needs of the community by providing food pantries, financial help with utility bills and giving out clothing and household items. They also hold Bible studies to meet their spiritual needs as well. The Bible study meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, with lunch served only on the second week.

In their food baskets, By God’s Grace Mission Center gets fresh produce from local farmers. The box has other items like snacks and desserts, but most of the time those in low-income households have a hard time affording or acquiring fresh produce.

The community food pantry takes place from 10 a.m. to noon every third Saturday at 16764 Oak St., Dillwyn. Those interested in getting involved or learning more can visit By God’s Grace Mission Center’s Facebook page, call 434-260-9786 or visit bygodsgrace2019.org.