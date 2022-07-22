Trents Mill News — Gray featured guest at upcoming revival

Visiting the home of Barry and Linda Miles and Annie Mae Miles, of Cumberland, Sunday, July 17, was Annie Mae’s nephew, T. J. Waycaster of Powhatan.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Thomas Newton, of New Canton, Monday, July 25, and Charlotte Morris, of Dillwyn, Tuesday, July 26.

Our sympathy is extended to the Ownby family. David Lee Ownby, of Cumberland, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 14. He will be greatly missed by all and will be well remembered everywhere for his Christian testimony.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn holds its annual homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 7, with pastor Tommy Armstrong delivering the 11 a.m. morning worship service. Lunch is served following the service in the fellowship hall with a song service scheduled at 1:30 p.m. with Chris Lewis and Greentop Express. The Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina is the guest speaker for revival services beginning Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. We will have special music each night at 7 p.m. as follows: Monday, Allan Cooper; Tuesday, Andrew Bowles; Wednesday, the Bryant Family; Thursday, the Wells Family; and Friday, Barry Snoddy.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, hosts its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The group’s continued purpose for its meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on residents and their neighbors by providing the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, hosts its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 at Arvon Baptist Church located at 28350 North James Madison Hwy., in New Canton. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. The August program features Pastor Geoff Bruschi. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, sponsors a one-day bus trip on Thursday, Sept. 15, to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater in Wytheville to see the show “For God and Country.” Praise God and solute our country through song. “For God and Country” celebrates our love for our Savior and honors the red, white and blue and those who fought for our freedoms with a mix of gospel music and patriotic tunes. So come and travel with us for a fantastic show. The total cost includes round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show for $92 per person. Pickup points will be at the Dillwyn Food Lion and Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. Deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 5. Total refunds will be given if the trip is canceled by the association. For further information contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.