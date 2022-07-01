Trent Mill news: Landfill, fellowship non-profits prepare for July meetings

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, hosts its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Dr. in Cumberland. The committee’s continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on all residents and their neighbors by providing the most current update.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy. in the Gold Hill Area of New Canton will be hosting its annual homecoming services on Sunday, July 10. The day will begin with southern gospel music at its best featuring Smokey Wilson of Concord, from 10 to 11 a.m. Following this will be the morning worship message from former Pastor Richard Long from 11 a.m. to noon with a return of Smokey Wilson with more music from noon to 12:30 p.m. The day will conclude with lunch. All are cordially invited to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church Vacation Bible School has been canceled.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, hosts its regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. at Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy. in the Gold Hill area in New Canton. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the July program featuring Pastor Mitch Crickenburger Pastor of Browns Chapel of Dillwyn. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Mary Dunkum of Dillwyn, on Friday, July 1, and Fern Dunnavant of Dillwyn on Saturday, July 2. Happy belated birthday wishes go out to Frances Smith of Dillwyn and Dale Midkiff of Dillwyn on Tuesday, June 28.

From our house to yours we wish each of you a happy, safe Independence Day weekend, as we thank God for those men and women who have fought and who continue to fight for our freedom.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.