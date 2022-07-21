Longwood University Speech, Hearing and Learning Services (SHLS) recently held a summer camp for its younger clients.

The Language Enrichment through Games and Opportunities Camp, Camp LEGO is a two-week program conducted by SHLS for children ages 6-10.

This year, camp themes included The Farm in Farmville and Carnival. During week one, 10 campers had the unique opportunity to meet and greet farm animals, including a duck and a baby goat.

Camp LEGO is supervised by a Longwood University faculty or staff member who holds state and national credentials as a speech-language pathologist.

The camp also allows communication sciences and disorders graduate clinicians to work with children by playing games, creating crafts and more, all while targeting their language skills.

According to Stephanie Bailey, SLP, who directs Camp LEGO, SHLS, has been providing language-enriched day camp experiences for young children since 2013.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, LEGO has made a remarkable comeback with a full roster for the last two summers.

“It is so exciting to see young children learning new concepts and practicing their social-language skills with their peers,” Bailey said. “Our graduate students learn a lot about collaboration, planning for group experiences and incorporating language and literacy into fun activities. This has been a fantastic team of graduate students and campers and things have gone very smoothly this year.”